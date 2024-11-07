The Children’s Museum of Montana is closing temporarily as it continues searching for a new home. Sunday, November 10, will be the Museum’s last official day of operations at 22 Railroad Square. It will be free and open to all from noon until 4pm on Sunday.

A news release on Thursday, November 7, 2024, says that the organization has informed the City of Great Falls that it will be moving out of its current location at 22 Railroad Square at the end of November.

The Children’s Museum of Montana opened on February 13, 1999, at the Railroad Square location with a 15-year lease with the City. While the City has extended the lease several times, the building was not intended to serve as the permanent home of the Museum.

The museum’s board of directors has determined that “the most cost-efficient way forward is to move from the current space into a new, permanent home.”

The Board of Directors is looking at locations in Great Falls to serve as a permanent home, with a goal of reopening in 2026.



The museum is accepting donations to help with the purchase of the new location.

If you would like to donate - or learn more about the situation - click here to visit the website, click here for the Facebook page, or call 406.836.1436.

Laura Ewalt, the interim director of CMOM, said in the news release, “The Children’s Museum of Montana has spent more than two decades lighting the spark of learning for area children. Our passionate and dedicated staff, volunteers, and board members are excited about the opportunity to honor that history while reinvigorating the Museum to ensure it stays relevant and vital to the community.”

(OCTOBER 9, 2024) The Children’s Museum of Montana in Great Falls has undergone several changes over the last few months, and more changes are still to come.

After taking on 13 new board members and developing a new strategic plan, they have created a new mission, new values, and a new vision.

The board’s goal is to essentially bring a whole new museum to the community of Great Falls.

According to the new interim director, Laura Ewalt, the museum has seen very few changes over the last 20 years.

“We formed quite a few committees so that we can divide and conquer,” said Ewalt. “There's a lot of things to take care of here at the museum, and that has allowed us to split up all the tasks with that bigger board.”

Over the next few months, the board will be soliciting community involvement, such as more volunteers, as well as making changes to several of the current exhibits.

Additionally, the museum will be getting a new look, including new logos and a new name that will be revealed at a later date.

The museum is at 22 Railroad Square in downtown Great Falls; click here to visit the website.

