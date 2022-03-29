Children's Museum will host developmental and health screening for kids

GREAT FALLS — The Children's Museum of Montana in downtown Great Falls will host free vision, dental, hearing, and developmental checkups.

The event will be on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., and participating children can play at the museum at no cost during the event.

The free screenings are being conducted Benchmark Human Services .

A similar event was held last April; at the time, Kari Hoover of Benchmark explained, "Typically, we have (these events) through the public schools that we attend to but because of COVID they canceled (the events).”

After the success of that event, Hoover said they would consider doing it every year: "We are blown away with the amount of response that we've gotten today. So many families coming in with their children. It's great to see the kids be able to play and interact with each other when we've been isolated for so long. It really just shows how thoughtful that the parents of these communities are."

If you are not able to attend the event but would like to schedule an individual screening for your child - or if you have any questions - you can call Benchmark at 406-403-0087.

The Children's Museum is located at 22 Railroad Square.



TRENDING ARTICLES



APRIL 16, 2021: