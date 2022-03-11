Watch
Chili's restaurant in Great Falls is temporarily closed

Posted at 9:21 AM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 11:29:32-05

GREAT FALLS — The Chili's restaurant in Great Falls is temporarily closed. The restaurant is at 1420 Marketplace Drive in southwest Great Falls.

A sign on the door from the City of Great Falls indicates that the closure was ordered due to fire code violations, per order of the Great Falls Fire Marshal.

The sign is dated Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

MTN called the restaurant on Thursday evening and no one answered, nor was there any recorded message.

We are trying to get details from Great Falls Fire Rescue about the situation, and will post an update if we get more information.

