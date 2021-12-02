Christmas Stroll returns to Great Falls on Friday

GREAT FALLS — On Friday, December 3, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., downtown Great Falls will host 38th annual Christmas Stroll along Central Avenue.

The theme this year is "All is merry and bright."

There will be activities on several of the blocks, including the Polar Plunge fundraiser for Special Olympics on the 500 block; KMON Radio Cash Giveaway on the 400 Block; Ice Carving; Santa's arrival on the 300 block; food vendors, and much more, according to Kellie Pierce of the Downtown Great Falls Association.

KRTV will be fielding a team for the Polar Plunge; click here if you would like to donate.

You can also buy a Stroll Button for $5 for a chance to win one of several prizes, including a grand prize Ski & Soak Winter Getaway at White Sulphur Springs. Buttons are now on sale at the following locations:



The Great Falls Trolley will be at the Stroll and will also be selling the Historic Preservation Committee's holiday ornament.

The Facebook page for the Stroll says: "Come enjoy family activities, food vendors, Santa, and much more. Bring the whole family to enjoy the holiday season. This year's Christmas Stroll Button is designed by Sheree Nelson and will be on sale at various locations downtown soon - stay tuned for more details as we get closer to the Stroll date!"