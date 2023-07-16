Chrysalis Flowers & Unique Gifts aims to embody 'gracious living'

Christell Engram-Benson is the owner of Chrysalis Flowers & Unique Gifts, Ebony Butterfly Boutique, and The Gathering in downtown Great Falls. She calls it “Gracious Living.”

Benson officially opened her store in March after dreaming about it for many years. She had tried before to open her boutique, but now she has found the perfect space for her dream to blossom.

Benson says it is a great place for everyone to feel welcome and engage with the community. She has a message therapy section of her boutique.

“I think a lot of people don’t slow down long enough to figure it out,” said Benson. “I want to be a catalyst to maybe help other women and men to find a place within themselves that is peaceful and creative. I think that’s what I have to contribute to the community.”

She hosts a variety of events in The Gathering space, but she is hoping to start up classes and other opportunities for the community to come together.

“I will be engaging in classes everyone can participate in [and give] them something to do in the evening. We’ll have candle making, wreath making as well as learning how to do floral arrangements,” said Benson.

Benson also finds it important to allow individuals with disabilities to work and shine in the environment she’s created through Gracious Living. She currently has three employees with disabilities.

“Allowing those to work with disabilities is very important to me, because I myself was on disability for a while,” said Benson. “It’s important to show them that we can do these things too.”

Coming up, The Gathering will be hosting a back-to-school fashion show for children outside the store on the sidewalk. This will be a fun way for kids to get involved and have some fun.

It is located at 112 First Avenue South. For more information, click here to visit the website.



