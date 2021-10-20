City Commission approves RV parking ordinance

GREAT FALLS — After months of discussion, consulting, and public comment, the Great Falls City Commission has approved an RV and large vehicle/vessel parking ordinance.

Commissioner Mary Moe suggested three amendments to the original proposed ordinance.

The implementation date be March 15th, instead of it typical three-month period after approved policy

Parking time will be 72 hours within a seven-day period.

An exception for commercial use vehicles such as construction trailers.

All of these amendments were passed and included in the final vote.