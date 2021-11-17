City Commission names Hinebauch to replace Houck

GREAT FALLS — City Commissioners on Tuesday evening appointed Eric Hinebauch to fill the position left vacant by Tracy Houck.

Houck announced her resignation several days ago to take a job with Northrup Grumman as a Small Business Liaison Officer.

Hinebauch finished third in the municipal election earlier this month for a seat on the commission.

The top two finishers in the election who will soon take their seats on the commission were Joe McKenney and Susan Wolff.



From the City of Great Falls website :

Salary of City Commission members

Pursuant to the Official Code of the City of Great Falls (OCCGF) 2.1.020 the salary of each Commissioner shall be three hundred twelve dollars ($312) per month. The salary of the Mayor shall be four hundred sixty-eight dollars ($468) per month.

Qualifications and Election of the City Commissioners

City Commissioner candidates shall be qualified electors of the City of Great Falls, and be residents of Great Falls for at least 60 days preceding the election.

City Commission

The City Commission is composed of a Mayor and four Commissioners who serve overlapping terms. In Great Falls, municipal elections are held in the uneven numbered years. The Mayor and Commissioners are elected at-large on a non-partisan basis.