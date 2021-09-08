City Commission postpones decision on large vehicle parking

GREAT FALLS — City Commissioners met in Great Falls on Tuesday evening, and one of the topics discussed was the proposed “Large Vehicle Parking Ordinance.”

It is designed to prohibit recreational vehicles like trailers and campers to be on the street and to change city code so that they can only be on the street temporarily, such as when someone returns from a camping trip and is unpacking. Click here to read the proposed ordinance (PDF)

The city has received numerous complaints about trailers and campers being left on streets and blocking drivers views mainly when turning and some residents have complaints of trailers who have not been moved in months.

With the proposed ordinance, campers in driveways are okay, but if it is out on the street, owners could face a possible fine from the city if it is enacted.

Deputy City Attorney Jeff Hindoien said during a commission work session that it is not a complicated ordinance but would take time to figure out all the logistics. “It’s not a particularly complicated ordinance from a legal perspective. The moving parts on this one will be with enforcement and how it pragmatically plays out on the ground,” Hindoien said.



The city council met and made their decision on several topics. One of the hottest ones was and RV ordinance. They certainly saved the best for last. As the meeting got closer, it brought the biggest crowd. As viewers and callers joined the meeting all to discuss the large vehicle ordinance.

According to City attorney Jeff Hindoien, this topic has been a product of continuing complaints to the city about safety issues, adn driver visibility. It turned into a very educated, well thought out debate with firm arguments on both sides.

As one resident says “I just wanna speak in favor of this The fact that I’m even attending this meeting should say a lot this is an issue that me and my friends, my siblings have discussed quite a bit over the past few years where have these trailers and RVs coming from and why are they here”

While another resident noted their concern for the safety of the children

“There are kids everywhere in our neighborhood, and their safety should come first.”

While the argument of the night seemed to be safety and overworking the police the rebuttal was just as convincing.

“I don’t feel as if the city has really brought any data of what the safety risk actually is have there been any car accidents are there any documented cases of pedestrians being hit it’s due to visibility issues.” says one resident in opposed

As another was upset about their family’s decision of location to avoid things such as this.

“We are strongly opposed to this ordinance if we wished to control what our neighbors Park on the street we would’ve bought a house with an HOA “

Both sides argument and the community spoke for at least an hour. Unfortunately no decision was made tonight, instead the commissioners are going to vote to table this until October 19. That will give them time to add some amendments. To hopefully be able to find a compromise.