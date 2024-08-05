City Commission will consider Mansfield Theater upgrades

GREAT FALLS — On Tuesday night, the Great Falls City Commission will consider a vote on a Mansfield Theater update that has been in the works for nearly a decade.

The Great Falls Symphony is asking for the ability to renovate the seating in the Mansfield Theater, which is located inside the Civic Center in downtown Great Falls.

The last seating refurbishment in the theater took place in 1996, and the seats are narrower than industry standards.

The theater would go from about 1760 seats to 1500, but they would be wider, more comfortable, and more accessible to visitors.

The renovation has received the downtown TIF Mark of Approval, and would be funded through grants.

“It's going to be really beautiful, and the seats are going to be updated and they're going to be wider than what they currently are, and it's just going to be a really wonderful thing for everyone,” said Hillary Shepherd, director of the Great Falls Symphony. “And I think that a lot of the accessibility concerns that have come forward over the years will be addressed through this renovation.”

The Symphony encourages the city to show their support for the update by attending the City Commission meeting on August 6th at 7:00 pm at the commission Chambers in the Great Falls Civic Center.

