City-County Health Department will host immunization clinics

The Cascade City-County Health Department in Great Falls said in a news release that due to forecasts of rain and wind, the annual drive-thru immunization clinic on Wednesday, September 18 has been changed to a walk-in clinic.

The clinic will take place in Exhibition Hall of the Montana ExpoPark. Accommodations will be made for any individuals who are unable to exit their vehicle.

Influenza and COVID-19 immunizations (the recently-approved 2024-2025 formulation) are offered at all clinics, while supplies last.

Schedule of 2024 immunization clinics:

Wednesday, September 18, 9am-2pm

Montana ExpoPark, Exhibition Hall

400 3rd St NW, Great Falls

Age 18+

Wednesday, September 25, 9am-6pm

Montana ExpoPark, Exhibition Hall

400 3rd St NW, Great Falls

Friday, October 4, 2pm-5pm

Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) Station 1

109 9th St S, Great Falls

Saturday, October 5, 9am-2pm

Great Falls Public Library

301 2nd Ave N, Great Falls

Friday, October 11, 2pm-5pm

GFFR Station 2

731 7th St NW, Great Falls

Friday, October 18, 2pm-5pm

GFFR Station 3

3325 Central Ave, Great Falls

Friday, October 25, 2pm-5pm

GFFR Station 4

1800 Fox Farm Rd, Great Falls

The September 18 clinic is for adults only. All other clinics are open to ages 6 months and older – minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

No appointments are needed for any clinics.

Please bring your insurance card. If you do not have insurance, you may qualify for low- or no-cost immunizations.

If you are unable to attend a walk-in clinic, CCHD also offers immunizations at its downtown facility on a walk-in basis or by appointment. Please call 406-454-6950 if you wish to make an appointment to limit wait times, or click here to visit the CCHD website.

