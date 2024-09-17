Watch Now
City-County Health Department will host immunization clinics

MTN News
The Cascade City-County Health Department in Great Falls said in a news release that due to forecasts of rain and wind, the annual drive-thru immunization clinic on Wednesday, September 18 has been changed to a walk-in clinic.

The clinic will take place in Exhibition Hall of the Montana ExpoPark. Accommodations will be made for any individuals who are unable to exit their vehicle.

Influenza and COVID-19 immunizations (the recently-approved 2024-2025 formulation) are offered at all clinics, while supplies last.

Schedule of 2024 immunization clinics:

Wednesday, September 18, 9am-2pm
Montana ExpoPark, Exhibition Hall
400 3rd St NW, Great Falls
Age 18+

Wednesday, September 25, 9am-6pm
Montana ExpoPark, Exhibition Hall
400 3rd St NW, Great Falls

Friday, October 4, 2pm-5pm
Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) Station 1
109 9th St S, Great Falls

Saturday, October 5, 9am-2pm
Great Falls Public Library
301 2nd Ave N, Great Falls

Friday, October 11, 2pm-5pm
GFFR Station 2
731 7th St NW, Great Falls

Friday, October 18, 2pm-5pm
GFFR Station 3
3325 Central Ave, Great Falls

Friday, October 25, 2pm-5pm
GFFR Station 4
1800 Fox Farm Rd, Great Falls

The September 18 clinic is for adults only. All other clinics are open to ages 6 months and older – minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

No appointments are needed for any clinics.

Please bring your insurance card. If you do not have insurance, you may qualify for low- or no-cost immunizations.

If you are unable to attend a walk-in clinic, CCHD also offers immunizations at its downtown facility on a walk-in basis or by appointment. Please call 406-454-6950 if you wish to make an appointment to limit wait times, or click here to visit the CCHD website.

