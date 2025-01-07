City of Great Falls clarifies water service line inspections

City engineering inspectors will be going door-to-door

Last week, the City of Great Falls announced that Engineering Inspectors would be going door to door to inspect water service lines of unknown material. This inventory of water service line material is taking place due to a mandate from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA),

which is part of the federal government.

In a news release on Monday, January 6, 2025, city officials said they understand concerns that residents have about the costs of replacing water service lines that are unsafe, such as those that are made with lead.

The City Commission is currently looking into various avenues of financial assistance for homeowners whose water service lines will eventually need to be replaced. This includes sending a letter to our Congressional delegation.

The letter was sent on October 1, 2024, and states, in part:

We respectfully urge Congress to consider the following actions:



1 . Increase Federal Support: More comprehensive funding is required to ensure municipalities can meet the LSL replacement mandate without placing an undue financial burden on ratepayers. We recommend increasing the federal grant portion and expanding eligibility for principal forgiveness loans to low-income communities. We recommend programs that enable individual property owners who have lead service lines to access these funds.



2. Extend the Replacement Timeline: Many cities, particularly small and rural ones, will struggle to meet the I 0-year deadline. A more feasible timeline would allow communities to plan effectively and avoid unnecessary rate hikes for residents.



3. Address Property Owner Costs: There is also concern about the financial burden on property owners for replacing service lines between water mains and their homes. Congress should consider legislation that provides relief to homeowners facing these costs, ensuring the transition is equitable. In the absence of additional financial resources, city water customers, most of whom do not have lead service lines, will end up covering the cost for lead service line removal in their utility rates.



4. Replace only Known Lead Service Lines: Many cities, like ours, are not able to verify that existing galvanized lines are or ever were downstream of lead lines; therefore, all are assumed to be requiring replacement. This will cost City homeowners additional millions of dollars. The health benefits of replacing galvanized lines are not as immediate or apparent as known lead lines. Similarly, the assumption that unknown lines count as lead will cost City homeowners tens of millions of dollars in additional replacement fees. In light of the questionable benefit and the immense cost, replacement of galvanized and unknown lines should be removed from the requirements.



Public health advocates make a compelling case that the long-term health benefits of removing lead lines far outweigh the costs. However, we must balance these benefits with our responsibility to protect utility customers from unsustainable rate increases. Without additional federal support and flexibility in compliance timelines, many municipalities will face difficult financial choices that could disproportionately impact our most vulnerable residents.

At this time, the only part of the EPA’s mandate that is taking place is an inventory of water service line material. As the Commission learns more, information will be provided about potential funding options for water service line replacements.

Additional information, including how to test your own water service line, a list of homes in Great Falls with unknown water service line material, and contact information for questions, can be found on the City website, along with more information from the EPA on this topic.



If your home is not on the list of those with unknown water service line material, or if you already responded to a notice that the City mailed out in November, you will not be visited by a City Engineering Inspector.

To learn more about the EPA Lead and Copper Rule, click here. For more information on the revision, click here.

For more information, call the City's Water Service Inventory Hotline at 406-455-8401, click here, or email waterserviceline@greatfallsmt.net.

