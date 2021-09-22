City of Great Falls launches radio show

GREAT FALLS — The City of Great Falls is taking to the airwaves with a periodic radio show.

City information officer Lanni Klasner says the program is designed to answer questions from Great Falls residents.

“The radio show is called 'City Connections,' so we’re trying to connect our residents with city staff and services so they have a better understanding of what we do and who is doing it.”

One episode has aired already; it featured Craig Raymond, the director of the city's Planning & Community Development Department.

They plan to have new episodes air every other Tuesday at 3 p.m. on radio station KGPR (89.9 FM).

They will be 15-minute episodes featuring discussions with civic leaders, business owners, and other guests.

“I want to be able to answer the questions that citizens may not get the chance to ask,” said Klasner.