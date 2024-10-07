City of Great Falls provides guidance for storm debris

The City of Great Falls provided the following information in a news release on Monday, October 7, 2024, following Friday evening's damaging wind storm.

Due to high winds, tree branches and other debris were scattered throughout the City. Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR), Great Falls Police Department, the City’s Public Works Department, and the City’s Park and Recreation Department have been working diligently to locate and remove any hazards. As the wind event affected a large area, crews are spread thin, and it may take time for all hazards to be removed.

The Park and Recreation Department maintains trees located in parks, the Boulevard District, golf courses, and other public places. The department will eventually clear the debris in these areas as time and staffing permits.

Wind Storm Clean-Up Resources for Residents

For residents not living in a boulevard district nor using the City’s sanitation services, debris can be taken to the landfill.

For residents outside the boulevard district but are served by City’s sanitation services:

· Branches and limbs need to be cut to 4 feet in length or shorter and must be bundled with twine.

· Bundles should be placed next to City sanitation containers, leaving enough room for employees to still access the containers.

· Bundles will be picked up on the customer’s regular pick up day.

· Debris larger than 75 pounds will need to be taken to the landfill.

Wind Storm Clean-Up Resources for Boulevard Areas

The Park and Recreation Department is initially working through the boulevard district for any safety issues such as trees on houses, cars, fences, and power lines. To determine if a resident is in the Boulevard District, click here.

The Park and Recreation Department will only be picking up tree debris from the front yards of homes in the boulevard district:

· They may pass by areas with downed limbs at the moment, but they will return to them once immediate safety issues are resolved.

· For areas within the boulevard district, please place tree debris between the side walk and curb for easy pickup.

o To clean up areas other than front yards, please bundle the debris and place it next to a sanitation container as described above.

o If there is storm damage to trees, trimming requests, or general questions, please call the Park and Recreation Office at 406-771-1265 for information.