City of Great Falls solicits feedback on Strategic Capital Investment Reserve program

GREAT FALLS — The City of Great Falls said in a news release that the Strategic Capital Investment Reserve (SCIR) program is undergoing a pilot period as it is implemented to ensure it functions as intended.

The SCIR is a funding mechanism established by the City of Great Falls to expand and improve system-wide public water, sewer, and stormwater utility infrastructure and support strategic development that aligns with adopted community plans.

The SCIR is funded through a dedicated portion of utility rates and is administered by the Strategic Development Officer in coordination with Planning & Community Development, Public Works, and Finance Departments.

The City provided this overview video:



For more information, click here.

The City is now soliciting feedback on the proposed Strategic Capital Investment Reserve (SCIR) program.

Comments may be submitted in writing to SCIR@greatfallsmt.gov, or may be discussed at an open house meeting on Wednesday, February 25th from noon-2 PM at the Civic Center (Gibson Room) in downtown Great Falls.

The comment period closes at 5:00 PM on February 27th, 2026.

