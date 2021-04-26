City will announce new Great Falls Police Chief on Monday

GREAT FALLS — City Manager Greg Doyon will be announcing the next City of Great Falls Police Chief at a news conference on Monday at 2:00 pm in the Commission Chambers.

The three candidates are Captain Rob Moccasin, Captain Jeff Newton, and Lieutenant Doug Otto.

Throughout the selection process, City Manager Doyon worked with the City's leadership team, elected officials, community members, and Neighborhood Council representatives, soliciting their feedback regarding the Chief position.

The final interviews were conducted by the City Manager and Deputy City Manager.

David Bowen retired as the police chief on April 2nd. Moccasin has been serving as the interim chief since then.