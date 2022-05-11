Civic leaders consider childcare facility in downtown Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Development Authority says that based on a recent childcare needs assessment, the Great Falls downtown business district has "tremendous need of safe, vetted childcare at a convenient location—and for those services to be available for non-standard hours, especially for employers in the healthcare industry, first responders, law offices, and others."

The survey, taken by 308 people, says that demand is expected to increase due to a higher birthrate in the area, among other factors. The survey estimates a childcare center need for about 580 kids in Great Falls.

“There wasn’t anything that surprised me out of it. And if you talk to most parents, which I’m one of those, no surprises there,” said Jason Nitschke of the GFDA. “There is more need. There has always been more need. A long time ago, we recognized that there is not a single county in the state of Montana that has sufficient out-of-home childcare. We wanted to quantify that number in Cascade County. The biggest obstacle standing in the way of this is the staff to be able to do it.”

Click here to read the complete report (PDF)



