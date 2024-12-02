GREAT FALLS — Sunday, December 1st, is Museum Store Sunday, where more than 2,000 museum stores around the world host events and sales, similar to Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

CM Russell Museum celebrates Museum Store Sunday

Here in Great Falls, the CM Russell Museum participated in the event.

The CM Russell Museum decided to join in because a lot of their profit comes from the museum store, and they wanted a chance to celebrate and ring in the holiday season with the community.

The museum hosted a huge Christmas sale, featuring local vendors, and had cowboy poet Lance DuBois as a guest speaker.

“During the summer, it's tourist season, so we get tons of people in,” said Morgan Ray, Guest Relations and Admissions worker with the CM Russell Museum. “But during holiday season, you know, once Christmas stuff starts ramping up, there is more people in, and it's more focused on actual shopping than just seeing the artwork.”

The museum recently opened a new exhibit featuring the work of Tom Gilleon and invites the community to come check it out. You can learn more about the CM Russell Museum by clicking here. Learn more about Museum Store Sunday here.

