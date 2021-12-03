GREAT FALLS — The CMR High School cheerleaders are getting fired up with Rustler spirit this weekend for mini-camp. They are inviting kids to the school to spend several hours with the cheerleading squad.

Grade-schoolers will get the full cheerleader experience where they will learn dances and chants.

Ashlee Liedle, the head coach, is excited for what the day holds. “Mini-campers can definitely look forward to not only learning new cheers and a new dance routine, they actually get to perform it live on December 10th at our 7 o’clock boys varsity basketball game.” She said.

Every year, the cheerleaders invite kids to practice with them - and some of the current cheerleaders remember experiencing it when they were younger.

“I’m so excited, this is my favorite time of the year. I did mini-camps when I was a kid, and they are my favorite time of the year. Just seeing all the little ones just coming around, so fun,” said Lauren Mohler, the team's spirit captain.

CMR cheerleaders prep for mini-camp for kids

Assistant coach Jailyn Mundy said it is exciting to introduce the kids to the cheerleading world and get them involved: “That was always my favorite part of cheer because I just love seeing all of the little kids get excited about being around the big girls and seeing what they do. It’s so fun and I love that they get to grow up and be a part of this team someday.”

The CMR Cheer Team experienced some changes this year, but Coach Ashlee is excited for what the future holds. “It’s really exciting, being a first-time coach for CMR. We’ve made a ton of memories over football, and we’re really excited to get started on basketball and wrestling season.” She said.

Stunt captain Emma McCarthy said, “Just remember to have fun with it. I think CMR Cheer is a great place to make a lot of memories and to just make a lot of new friends. Just as long as you still have fun with it, then it’s a great way to get involved."

The cheer camp runs from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 4th.

The event is open to kids ages 4 to 12; registration is $45.

Click here for more information and/or to register .