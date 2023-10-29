CMR Drama Department collects donations to support food pantry

The C.M. Russell High School Drama Department hosted their annual “Trick-or-Treat so Kids Can Eat” on Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

The students stood outside the Westside Albertsons and Smith’s grocery stores where they collected nonperishable food and hygiene items to donate to the CMR food bank.

“We collect food for our food pantry, who does an amazing job supporting our students and families that are food negative on occasions, and it happens,” said Chris Evans, Drama Director. “It's a great way to head into the holiday season, the season of giving, and we're just so glad to do it.”

Evans said the drama department has done an annual “Trick-or-Treat so Kids Can Eat” for almost 30 years and that it’s a great way for the students to help out in their community.

Ireland Osentowski, a senior, has been involved with the drama department at CMR for four years and said this is one of her favorite things to participate in each year.

“I’ve been doing “Trick-or-Treat so Kids Can Eat” for about 11 years now, so I've been going through it for a long time, and I love it because we're able to make a big difference onto the community that truly matters, especially during the holiday season,” said Osentowski.

Shoppers were encouraged to support the cause by purchasing some of the items on the list and drop them off on their way out of the store.

“The students have been fantastic. They come out on a Saturday, this is entirely volunteer hours, and they are doing it for their department and they're doing it to just have fun too. It's a good time,” said Evans.

“I think it’s just the feeling you get afterwards, knowing you made a difference in someone's life, and you have impacted a lot of people that you don't even know,” said Osentowski.

Next for the CMR Drama Department is their production of “Little Shop of Horrors” beginning in December. Evans said this will be a scary, fun, love story that the students are all excited for.

