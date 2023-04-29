CMR High School gets $1M to renovate auditorium (video)

Watch Now
CMR High School gets $1M to renovate auditorium
Jamie McGraw
Posted at 6:18 PM, Apr 28, 2023
CMR High School recently received a surprise - the Great Falls Public Schools Foundation recently received an anonymous $1 million dollar donation, which will be used to renovate the CMR auditorium.

