CMR High School gets $1M to renovate auditorium (video)

CMR High School recently received a surprise - the Great Falls Public Schools Foundation recently received an anonymous $1 million dollar donation, which will be used to renovate the CMR auditorium.
* Questions or comments about this article/video? Click here to contact Cade.
TRENDING
- Who's performing at the Montana State Fair?
- Autopsy: cause of death of Great Falls baby
- MT House bars transgender Representative
- Merchant: election info for Cascade County
- Recent Obituaries
FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter