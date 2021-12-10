CMR High School limits use of upstairs bathrooms

GREAT FALLS — CMR High School announced that beginning next Tuesday, the second and third-floor bathrooms will be closed to most students due to vandalism.

The only people allowed to use the second and third-floor bathrooms will be staff members and special-needs students.

The general student population must use first-floor bathrooms only.

There is no word at this point on how long the new policy will be in effect.

The announcement also noted that students may soon see parents in the hallways.

CMR posted on Facebook on Friday morning a message that reads, in part:

We are looking for CMR moms and dads to help us. Parent volunteers are required complete a background check and fill out a volunteer application at the district office. Once approved, we would like your assistance walking the halls, checking bathrooms for vandalism, and helping us remind students to stay on the first floor during lunches so classes are not disrupted.



You may have heard we have been struggling with vandalism all year in response to Snapchat and Tiktok challenges. It is costing us money to repair constant damages and negatively impacting our whole population, including our special needs students trying to use handicapped stalls that have been vandalized.

Several months ago, we reported on vandalism at a school in Billings, which were related to the "Devious Licks Challenge" videos being posted and shared on the Tik Tok social media app.

We are working to get more details about the situation at CMR.

