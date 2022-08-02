GREAT FALLS — Charles M. Russell High School is letting its seniors in on a brand new tradition. The school hosted its students for a decorative ceremony on Monday, and will continue on Wednesday and Friday.

Earlier this year, CMR students proposed letting seniors personalize their parking spots with painted designs.

“I think it’s a good opportunity for kids to show pride, to show that Rustler spirit,” said CMR Spanish teacher Wes Peterson.

The creativity is on full display and it seems the students have responded well to the support of the staff.

Luke Banks styled his spot after his favorite jazz playlists, while others, like Brooke Powers, opted for more abstract, geometric designs.

MTN News CMR High School seniors decorate parking spots

Community was emphasized by both the seniors and the staff, after the last couple of years disrupted their normal high school routines.

Luke Banks noted, “It’s been a hybrid couple of years, and so it’s fun to have this positive experience.”

This new yearly tradition will boost school spirit for the senior classes to come and is a reminder to value the experiences and create memories that will last into the future.

What was once a mundane parking lot now pops with the creativity of youthful energy.



