CMR High School band will perform at Northwest Music Educators Conference (video)
CMR High School Symphonic Band invited to perform at Northwest Music Educators Conference
Posted at 5:50 PM, Feb 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-04 20:04:58-05
The C.M. Russell High School Symphonic Band auditioned and has been invited to perform at the Northwest Music Educators Conference in Seattle.
