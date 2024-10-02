CMR High School's new Hall Of Fame section honors coaches

As part of their 2024 Homecoming Week, C.M. Russell High School added a new section to their hall of fame, to honor past coaches.

C.M. Russell High School began the hall of fame for past athletes in 2023, and have now added another group of important people to be recognized.

“We talked about what we can do to honor former athletes, whatever it may be, so we were talking about it, but then we were also talking about, okay, we also have a group of people that kids remember, obviously, but people don't really see their face, so we started talking about, you know, maybe a place for the coaches to go up,” explained John Cislo, head boys basketball coach.

They believe the addition of this coaches hall of fame will not only keep good coaches for a long time, but also strengthen the bonds shared by students, faculty, and alumni.



“When you come back for your reunions, you come in and you go look at the hall of fame in here, which is one of the best, I think is the best hall of fame in the state, especially since we redid it,” said Cislo. “I think you come back and you see all your old teammates, but then you don't see the coaches that were there, which are obviously an important part of people's lives.”

Coach Cislo has been the head boys basketball coach at C.M. Russell High School for more than 20 years.

“Being around athletics my whole life, it just, obviously, this has been a big part of my life, through my 30 plus years," he said.

They are hosting the Class of 2024 Rustler Legends induction ceremony Thursday, October 3rd at 6pm in the C.M. Russell Fieldhouse.