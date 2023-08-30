CMR Museum announces summer event results

The C.M. Russell Museum this week announced the sales numbers from its fundraising event "The Russell Summer Sale," which ran from August 16-19.

A news release from the museum says the event generated $5,447,000 in gross sales.

While numerous works of art were sold at the event, there were five pieces of special significance:



Piegans (oil) by Charles M. Russell: $2,650,000

Hunter’s Rest (watercolor) by Charles M. Russell: $375,000

Cavalry Mounts for the Brave (watercolor and gouache) by Charles M. Russell: $300,000

Friend Mose Kaufman (letter – June 15, 1926) by Charles M. Russell: $250,000

Governor’s Son (oil) by Joseph Henry Sharp (oil) - $70,000

All the money remaining after artists and expenses are paid will go to the museum for use in supporting events, acquisitions, and staffing.

While The Russell has been held in August for the last three years, the museum is moving the event back to its traditional March schedule during Western Art Week (March 14-16, 2023).

