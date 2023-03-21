CMR Museum 'Art & Soul' campaign raises $40M

The C.M. Russell Museum announced that its "Art and Soul" campaign raised $40 million, exceeding the original goal by $15 million.

The fundraising endeavor was launched in 2020 with $17 million raised, including a cornerstone gift of $2.5 million from Ian and Nancy Davidson – at the time, the largest cash gift in the museum’s history.

A news release from the museum says that through the "Art and Soul" campaign, it has added $13 million to the museum’s general operating endowment which, when combined with existing invested funds, brings the museum endowment to nearly $20 million.

CMR Museum director Tom Figarelle said, “We cannot thank the people of Great Falls as well as our patrons in Montana and across the country enough for this extraordinary show of support. The leadership shown by our campaign co-chairs Gene Thayer and Tom Petrie has changed the museum for decades to come and has ensured that we will continue to share the wonders of Russell’s West with future generations. Thank you, truly."

