GREAT FALLS — The C.M. Russell High School Performing Arts Department opens its theatre season with a creepy and uplifting presentation of The Addams Family. The show features hundreds of brilliant students, including senior Leighton Larsen, who plays Gomez Addams.

"I started theatre back in fifth grade, but I didn't really get a real passion for it until sort of, kind of my freshman year, when I kind of like, relearned everything that came with acting, I suppose."

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video:

CMR students bring ‘The Addams Family’ to life on stage

Larsen, one of several seniors graduating from the theatre department this year, says the production is especially meaningful because it is his final performance on the CMR stage.

"It's a bit sad, you know, I've,I mean, I've pretty much grown up in this space. So it will be a bit of a struggle to leave. But I know I'm in good hands once I leave.”

He attributes his development as a performer to director Chris Evans, who has led pupils through years of outstanding productions.

Evans said the students deserve full credit for the program's success: "This is their department. I'm merely the landlord."

The CMR theatre program normally presents three major shows per school year, with The Addams Family as the first this year.

“Every now and then, we slip something else in just for fun. It's really, really cool to have kids who want to do more. And, you know, Addams Family is a huge undertaking, and they want to do more.”

Tickets are $10 and can be bought online or at the CMR box office. The performances will be on November 14th, 15th, 20th, and 21st at 7:00 p.m., with Saturday matinees at 2:00 p.m.