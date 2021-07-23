CMR students build pavilion

GREAT FALLS — Students at CMR High School are part of a new project that is planning on sticking around, provided funds are obtained between now and CMR’s homecoming football game in a few months.

That is when the winning raffle ticket for a student-built pavilion will be drawn and the next pavilion project can continue.

Karl Berg teaches shop at CMR and came up with the idea to build a pavilion and use the money to build another one next year.

“The staff and faculty were almost as excited as the kids when I told them this wild idea,” Berg said. “And of course the kids were pumped to get going when we got the green light for it.”

Berg estimates the pavilion cost about $2,000 to build, and added that lumber prices did affect that number, but said they hope they can exceed that number for next year’s build.

“We’d like to break even but getting a profit would be great so we have more money to use on improvements and different ideas for the next one,” Berg said.

Tickets are $10 each and can be bought by contacting Berg at 406-350-0493 or by visiting the North 40 on the Northwest Bypass (former KMart location) where the pavilion will be on display until the CMR homecoming game in Autumn.