CMR students prepare to present "Nunsense"

GREAT FALLS — The CMR Drama Club has been waiting about two years to get live shows back in the auditorium. They’ve been working since September to bring a lot of nonsense, or more precisely "Nunsense," to the public.
Their time on stage is just around the corner and the students here are a week away from presenting "Nunsense" in the CMR auditorium.
It’s been filled with singing and music for the last few months and they’re about ready to share it with a live audience. The musical was selected to be more of a light and comical performance given what the last few school years have been like for students.
Director Chris Evans is expecting a big crowd to come and enjoy his students’ hard work they’ve been practicing on since September.
“The idea for 'Nunsense' came about because I wanted something light. We have been dealing with all the vortex of horrible for as long as we could. This is our first show back and I wanted something light, I wanted something funny,” Evans said. “This is a show that consistently makes me laugh. The students are excited, the public is excited. I’ve been a Facebook monster. It’s just a great opportunity to come back to the theater.”
For the teens in drama club, it means a lot for them to be able to perform live again, especially the seniors in their last year with the program. They will be accompanied by students in the music department as well. No matter who you ask, student or teacher, they’ll tell you this will be a show to remember.
Savanna Solano is a senior in the drama club and has been part of it all four years of high school. She says it has given her lots of extra activity and enjoyment throughout high school and is excited to be taking on a lead role for Nunsense.
“We just recently got our runs down through the whole show and getting us more comfortable. And then on Wednesdays, we had dance rehearsals for about one to three hours, and it’s been fun,” Solano said. “There’s a lot of singing and I love to sing. And there’s a lot of acting and I love to act. And dancing is new to me, so I get to do a lot of dancing too. I like the community that we have in our drama department. I’m doing this play with some of my closest friends and it’s so fun to be on stage with them.
There will be six showings of "Nunsense" throughout December. Tickets will be $10. All shows will be in the CMR Auditorium.
Dates and times
- December 2 and 3 at 7:30 pm
- December 4 at 2 pm
- December 9-11 at 7:30 pm
For more information or to buy tickets, call 406-268-6117.
From the official "Nunsense" website:
Nunsense begins when the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters, and they are in dire need of funds for the burials. The sisters decide that the best way to raise the money is to put on a variety show, so they take over the school auditorium, which is currently set up for the eighth grade production of “Grease.” Here we meet Reverend Mother Regina, a former circus performer; Sister Mary Hubert, the Mistress of Novices; a streetwise nun from Brooklyn named Sister Robert Anne; Sister Mary Leo, a novice who is a wannabe ballerina; and the delightfully wacky Sister Mary Amnesia, the nun who lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head. Featuring star turns,tap and ballet dancing, an audience quiz, and comic surprises, this show has become an international phenomenon. With more than 5000 productions worldwide, it has been translated into 21 languages.