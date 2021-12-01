CMR students prepare to present "Nunsense"

GREAT FALLS — The CMR Drama Club has been waiting about two years to get live shows back in the auditorium. They’ve been working since September to bring a lot of nonsense, or more precisely "Nunsense," to the public.

Their time on stage is just around the corner and the students here are a week away from presenting "Nunsense" in the CMR auditorium.

It’s been filled with singing and music for the last few months and they’re about ready to share it with a live audience. The musical was selected to be more of a light and comical performance given what the last few school years have been like for students.

Director Chris Evans is expecting a big crowd to come and enjoy his students’ hard work they’ve been practicing on since September.

“The idea for 'Nunsense' came about because I wanted something light. We have been dealing with all the vortex of horrible for as long as we could. This is our first show back and I wanted something light, I wanted something funny,” Evans said. “This is a show that consistently makes me laugh. The students are excited, the public is excited. I’ve been a Facebook monster. It’s just a great opportunity to come back to the theater.”

For the teens in drama club, it means a lot for them to be able to perform live again, especially the seniors in their last year with the program. They will be accompanied by students in the music department as well. No matter who you ask, student or teacher, they’ll tell you this will be a show to remember.

Savanna Solano is a senior in the drama club and has been part of it all four years of high school. She says it has given her lots of extra activity and enjoyment throughout high school and is excited to be taking on a lead role for Nunsense.

“We just recently got our runs down through the whole show and getting us more comfortable. And then on Wednesdays, we had dance rehearsals for about one to three hours, and it’s been fun,” Solano said. “There’s a lot of singing and I love to sing. And there’s a lot of acting and I love to act. And dancing is new to me, so I get to do a lot of dancing too. I like the community that we have in our drama department. I’m doing this play with some of my closest friends and it’s so fun to be on stage with them.

There will be six showings of "Nunsense" throughout December. Tickets will be $10. All shows will be in the CMR Auditorium.

Dates and times



December 2 and 3 at 7:30 pm

December 4 at 2 pm

December 9-11 at 7:30 pm

For more information or to buy tickets, call 406-268-6117.

From the official "Nunsense" website :