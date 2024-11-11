GREAT FALLS — A new coffee shop has opened in the historic Columbus Center in Great Falls that pays homage to the nuns that worked there.

Coffee shop opens in Columbus Center

Sisters Coffee + Café has been a passion project for Columbus Hospital building owners Bob and Kim Dreyer.

The shop opened on October 30th and provides a rich history of the Columbus Hospital and the nurses that kept everything running smoothly.

The shop offers coffee, tea, baked goods, and daily soups.

Their Facebook page says:

Avocado Toast, Breakfast Sandwiches, Parfaits and More are served Monday through Friday. Our lunch menu includes Salads, Soup, Sandwiches, Treats and Tasty, Healthy Items to be enjoyed in our cozy cafe or to go.

“We are more than willing to go that extra mile,” said Betty Friese, general manager of Sisters. “So customers are number one to us, and we want them to enjoy everything about Sisters."

Sisters is open Monday through Friday, 7:30am to 2:30pm and is located on the first floor of the Columbus Center, 1601 Second Avenue North.