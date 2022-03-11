'Coins For A Cause' donations help Whittier food pantry

GREAT FALLS — The Downtown Safety Alliance presented Whittier Elementary School with $417.63 on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

It was the ninth annual distribution of donations collected through the "Coins For A Cause" program.

Whittier Elementary School’s food pantry was chosen for this year's donation.

"Coins For A Cause" was created in December 2012 to create an alternative to panhandling for people who want to help others in the community.

The Downtown Safety Alliance said in a news release that homelessness is an issue that affects everyone in our community, and that giving spare change to panhandlers is only a short-term remedy that can propagate the poverty cycle and does not create a long-term solution.

Donations collected from containers set up in several downtown businesses are provided to organizations that provide direct services and resources to people in need.

The Downtown Safety Alliance is made up of the Great Falls Business Improvement District, NeighborWorks Great Falls, the Great Falls Police Department, the Downtown Great Falls Association, Neighborhood Councils, and the Downtown Development Partnership.



