"Coins For A Cause" money donated to the Center for Mental Health

GREAT FALLS — On Monday morning, the Downtown Safety Alliance distributed the money raised from their seventh year of collections for the "Coins For A Cause" program.

The Downtown Safety Alliance is comprised of the Great Falls Business Improvement District, NeighborWorks Great Falls, the Great Falls Police Department, the Downtown Great Falls Association, Neighborhood Councils, and the Downtown Development Partnership.

Coins For A Cause was created by The Downtown Safety Alliance in December 2012. Donations collected from containers set up in various downtown businesses are collected annually and given to an organization that provides direct services and resources to people in need, with the goal of reducing pan-handling.

Donating spare change to Coins For A Cause is aimed at curbing panhandling, supporting local organizations and businesses, and providing assistance to those in need.

This year, the money was donated to the Center For Mental Health.

“We distributed $345.69 to The Center for Mental Health, we pick a direct service provider annually and try to pick those who work with individuals downtown,” said Joan Redeen with the Great Falls Business Improvement District.

The Coins For A Cause donation containers will be replaced to begin collecting for next year’s donation recipient.

