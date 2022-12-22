Cold snap means more people at the Great Falls Rescue Mission

GREAT FALLS — While the weather is the coldest it's been in some time, the Great Falls Rescue Mission is experiencing the busiest time it's seen in years. They are offering cold weather services to those that need it during the frigid days.

Jim McCormick, director of the agency, says hundreds of people are using the mission during this cold weather. They normally see an increase in people at the beginning of each year, but with the end of the year being as cold as it has been, they are preparing for the long haul. The rescue mission still has a long list of needs such as blankets and winter gloves, but continue to receive an outpouring of support from the community.

"This is probably the busiest I've seen it in a couple of years because the weather is so extreme, " McCormick said. "We're sitting pretty good on food and clothing right now. We've been blessed this Christmas season with all the Christmas gifts that we need. I see everything coming in and am floored and thankful for how supportive the community has been."

The Rescue Mission is familiar with offering cold weather services but with how early the cold has arrived, they are preparing for a busy start to 2023 with the added people.

"Right now, we're pushing around 300 in our shelters and we have an open lunch and open dinners. So that could add another 50 to 75 meals a day. So it's a big job, but we have the heat blaring and we're handling it well. If people need a place to stay, we're doing our best to accommodate everyone and give them a room and get them out of the weather."

Although the weather is predicted to warm up next week, the rescue mission is still taking donations for food and winter items.

List of needs: blankets, sheets, gloves, boots, eggs, bacon, milk, canned veggies, cleaning materials, batteries, tissues.

If you would like to donate, call the Rescue Mission at 406-761-2653, email contactus@gfrm.org, or visit the website .

