Collision is slowing traffic in Great Falls

Emergency crews are at the scene of a vehicle collision in Great Falls (Monday, July 1, 2024).

Reports indicate that it happened near the intersection of 10th Avenue South and 23rd Street at about 12:30 p.m.

There is no word at this point on whether anyone has been seriously injured, nor the suspected cause of the crash.

Traffic through the area is delayed.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible, or expect delays.

We will update you if we get more information.