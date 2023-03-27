Coming up: ‘Butterfly Ball’ fundraiser for Toby’s House Crisis Nursery

GREAT FALLS — Toby's House Crisis Nursery will host The Butterfly Ball on Saturday, April 1st, 2023, at the Newberry (420 Central Avenue) for a princess and prince-themed ball.

The fundraising event will be from 2pm until 4pm and organizers say it will be a “magical time of dancing and make-believe.”

There will be a photo booth, Rise Athletics cheerleaders, face painting, caricature drawings, goodie bags from Tres 65, and raffle baskets for kids and adults. The event will also serve cookies, cupcakes, cheese balls, and other goodies.

Toby’s House was created in honor of October "Toby" Perez, a two-year-old girl who died at the hands of her mother’s boyfriend in 2011.

The crisis nursery provides short-term care for children voluntarily brought there by a parent or legal guardian.

Tickets are $15 for a child and $5 for an adult. An adult must accompany children.

For more information, call 406-770-3191, or click here.



