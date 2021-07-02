Coming to downtown Great Falls: The Wild Hare

GREAT FALLS — Construction is underway on The Wild Hare in downtown Great Falls; it is being built in the space formerly occupied by The Lobby Bar at 518 of Central Avenue.

The Great Falls Development Authority said on Friday that the team behind the venture is The Goat Group, with partners Ryan Sweeney, Alen Aivazian, and Matthew Robb.

The Goat Group also operates bar and entertainment ventures in California and Hawaii; the one in Hawaii also features an animal name: The Dirty Monkey .

The GFDA says that construction will happen in phases, starting with the east side of the property. The grand opening of the first phase is scheduled for early Fall 2021, and will include a tequila bar, tasting room, and entertainment space. It will also serve "elevated pub food," featuring best-sellers from their California and Hawaii locations.

"The Wild Hare Great Falls" is a Montana Assumed Business Name that was filed with the Montana Secretary of State on December 23, 2020.

As of June 30, 2021, The Wild Hare has been licensed for 32 gambling machines, according to the Gambling Control Division of the the Montana Department of Justice.

Just one block away at 410 Central Avenue, work is also underway on The Newberry, a new concert and entertainment venue; last week The Newberry announced its first performers: Sawyer Brown, Blue October, and Steve-O. Click here for details .

We will update you as we get more information about The Wild Hare.