Coming to Great Falls: Big Dipper Ice Cream and a 'bar-cade'

GREAT FALLS — The ownership group which brought Enbar and The Block to downtown Great Falls is almost ready to launch its newest business venture - Big Dipper Ice Cream.

The ice-creamery is set to open mid-to-late spring of 2024 on the corner of Fifth and Central Avenue, the former site of Colored Snow in downtown Great Falls.



Big Dipper Ice Cream (website) has been serving sweet treats in Montana since 1995. Known for their hand-dipped ice cream, it's a crowd pleaser around the state with locations in Missoula, Helena, and Billings, and it has been featured on both Good Morning America and USA Today.

Adjacent to the creamery will be a separate business venture, a ‘bar-cade’ called Sidequest Barcade. Guests will be able to play their favorite retro video games like Pac-Man while enjoying a cocktail. These two new businesses will be adjacent to Enbar and The Block and each will have a doorway into the other upon completion.

“You don't have to go outside on a cold Montana day. You can actually go grab a martini up in Enbar and walk through The Block, walk through the arcade bar, play a pinball game, and then walk right into Big Dipper Ice Cream,” said Enbar president Michael Hallahan.

The city issued the interior demolition permit for the project on January 9th and renovations have begun. Tax Increment Funding will be used to improve the building’s corner facade.

