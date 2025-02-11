Coming up: A fundraiser to support Sugar Short Round Dance

To raise money for this year’s Sugar Short Round Dance, the committee is putting on a ‘Mid-Winter Indian Market.’ The market will have more than 30 vendors for everyone to shop from and support small businesses.

Coming up: Midwinter Indian Market

The money will go directly to the Sugar Short Round Dance, which is a birthday celebration for the Great Falls native.

Sugar Short’s grandson, Vince Short, is the president of the round dance committee, and said “It’s my honor to do this for her.”

“All of the proceeds are going towards the round dance because we have all of our singers, our announcers, our stick band; they're coming up all the way from North Dakota and Canada to Great Falls, Montana. So, it's very pricey, but we have to do it, you know, we have to because it's, you know, she's, 77, so it's my honor to do this for her,” said Short.

The Mid-Winter Indian Market will be on Saturday, February 15th, from 11am to 5pm at the Knights of Columbus building (906 Central Avenue West).

There will be a bake sale, silent auction, 50/50 raffle, and more.