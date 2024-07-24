Coming up: Back-To-School Health Clinic

As the new school year quickly approaches, there are several things families have on their to do list to be prepared. Immunizations and sports physicals might be at the top of some of those lists.

Students wishing to participate in club and school sports are required to have a sports physical to ensure the student can physically participate safely.

While not all students are required to have a sports physical, some immunizations are required for all students, such as measles, mumps, and rubella vaccines.

To make this an easier process for families, the Great Falls Clinic and the City-County Health Department (CCHD) will host a Back-to-School Clinic for children to get their immunizations and/or physicals.

You must have the child’s shot records as well as insurance, if applicable.

BlueCross BlueShield of Montana Care Van is covering immunization costs for those without insurance. Additionally, BlueCross BlueShield will be covering the full cost of physicals, so all physicals are free this year.

“Children are exposed to a lot of different viruses, and this becomes even more important in a school setting where you have a lot of children in the same area. They can get them through the food they eat, through the air, through contact with an object and then putting, you know, their hands on their face, so there are a lot of different avenues. Vaccines are one of the best ways to protect children from getting sick,” said Erin Rollins, prevention services division manager for the CCHD.

The Back-to-School Clinic will be at the Four Seasons Arena at Montana ExpoPark from 9am to 2pm on Wednesday, August 7th.

For a list of required and recommended immunizations, click here.

For more information about the event, call the CCHD at 406-454-6950.

