Coming up: Big Sky Big Strides against Breast Cancer 5K

GREAT FALLS — The Pathwise Group is hosting its first 5K in support of those who currently suffer or have suffered from breast cancer. The event is called Big Sky Big Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K ( link ).

All proceeds to support the Benefis Sletten Cancer Insitute.

Pathwise Group executive and organizer of the event Colleen Barley stated, "This event is meant to support breast cancer. You can either walk or run it. All of the fundraising and proceeds for the event are going towards the Benefis Sletten Cancer Institute here in town ... Benefis is raising three million dollars right now to go to their teaching kitchen and genetic counseling. It's such an important cause, and we want to make sure our fundraising goes to support that."

The event was also inspired by Annie, a member of Pathwise who won her battle against breast cancer, with the help of Benefis.

Colleen added, "I've been looking for a 5K to attend here in Great Falls, and saw that there really wasn't any going on in October, so I really just wanted to organize an event for breast cancer since October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and our co-worker Annie, inspired us to do the event."

The event will take place at Gibson Park on Saturday, October 22nd beginning at 10am. It is free to the public. There will be t-shirts for sale for $20. There will also be an afterparty at MT Pints where they have agreed to donate a dollar from every pint sold from noon-3pm to go towards Benefis.

Donations accepted and T-shirts can be reserved in advance or paid for first come first serve at the event. Contact colleen@pathwisegroup.com for any inquiries for participation or volunteering.



