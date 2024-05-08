Watch Now
Coming up: Bike Rodeo & Safety Event in Great Falls

Posted at 12:28 PM, May 08, 2024
Paris Gibson Education Center (2400 Central Avenue) will host a Bike Rodeo & Safety Event on Saturday, May 18, 2024, from 11am until 3pm.

The event is being organized by the Uptown Optimist Club and The Optimist Club of Great Falls.

It will feature bike inspections, a bike rodeo, car seat safety check, free lunch (for children 12 & under), a chance to win a bike, and safety presentations.

For more information, call Dena Schoolcraft at 406-750-8769 or Sheryl Geyer at 406-750-0545.

