Coming up: 'Canned Food Day' in Great Falls Municipal Court

GREAT FALLS — The annual Canned Food Day in Great Falls Municipal Court will be Friday, December 1, 2023, from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Defendants who are making monthly payments on fines have the option of bringing in canned food in lieu of December’s payment.

For 10 donated non-perishable food items, a month’s payment will be credited towards total fines owed. Regardless of the number of cans brought in, the maximum amount that will be credited on Canned Food Day is one month’s payment.

Food collected during Canned Food Day will be donated to the Great Falls Community Food Bank. On the day of the Canned Food Drive, Set Free Ministries volunteers will assist the Municipal Court with food collections.

Defendants who meet any of the following are not eligible to participate in Canned Food Day:



Not current on fines

Paying only restitution

Have an active warrant and/or are in collections for fines/restitution

Have a deferred prosecution agreement

Completing a work project (community service) in lieu of their fines

All food items donated during the event must be non-perishable. Donated food will not be returned if it is determined defendants are not eligible.

For more information, call the Municipal Court at 406-771-1380.

