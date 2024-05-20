Coming up: car show will benefit 'Daisy's Rainbow Cart'

GREAT FALLS — Next month there will be a car show at the Cowboys Bar in Great Falls to raise money for a Benefis Health System charity called Daisy's Rainbow Cart.

In 2023, Daisy's Rainbow Cart delivered toys to 251 children, 376 NICU babies, and 42 siblings.

Lolly Hader, the founder of the cart, explained, “ We started Daisy's Rainbow Cart because my daughter was very sick. She was in the hospital here at Benefis. Many times for a good few years, in and out. And then she got even sicker. And we ended up flying to Seattle Children's twice. So after she passed away, you know, you always think of something that can honor their memory and help other people at the same time.”



Because of the COVID restrictions during the pandemic, she wasn't able to go into the hospital for several months, but the cart continued anyways.

Lolly continued, “If you just think about if your kid, your niece, nephew, your grandchild, your best friend's baby is in the NICU, you know, what would you bring them in the hospital?”

The community can donate to the cart through the Benefis Foundation and at fundraisers such as the upcoming car show.

Kim O’Haire, a Great Falls realtor, has been a long-time supporter: “Another realtor came to our office meeting and said, ‘Will anyone donate to Daisy's toy drive?’ So I did. I wrote a $100 check, went down, gave it to her, went up to my office, and I said, 'I can do better than that.' I told Lolly, 'Let's do a car show [for Daisy's Rainbow Cart]'."

Toys can be for any age from 0 to 18, but must be new in the package.

The event is on June 22nd from 11am until 3pm.

There will also be ice cream for sale from Frosty's of Montana.

It is free to attend and free to show your car. Donations are encouraged. For more information, click here.