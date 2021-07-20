Coming up: CASA-CAN/Toby's House Charity Run

GREAT FALLS — CASA-CAN/Toby's House Charity Run will kick off on Thursday, July 22nd, in Great Falls. The event is a fundraiser for both organizations that help children in Cascade County.

5k Run, Walk, Roll, Pull, Push, Hover or Dash- or even ride the couch!

Be a superhero to help CASA-CAN and Toby's House.

Dress up your kids, pets and friends and spread the word.

Submit pictures to our Facebook event for prizes and gift cards!

COST: $20 includes bib and medal; sign up for the Superhero Virtual Run by clicking here . If you want to support the effort but don't want to run, you can be part of the "Couch Potato Club" by clicking here .

CASA-CAN recruits and trains volunteers to represent the best interest of children in abuse and neglect proceedings in Cascade County. Visit the CASA-CAN website to learn more about the organization, including this overview:

CASA Advocates are Community Volunteers who give their time, voice and commitment to a victim of child abuse to help ensure that their rights are protected so they will not get lost in an overcrowded child welfare system. No experience necessary - all you need is heart and a bit of time. Training provided. Volunteers are needed to meet CASA's goal of providing a voice for every child who needs one and breaking the cycle of child abuse in this generation.

Last December, Toby’s House Crisis Nursery opened in Great Falls. Toby’s House provides emergency respite care to children in our community ages 0-6. In 2011, October "Toby" Perez was only two years old when she died after suffering from abuse from her mother’s boyfriend. Toby’s House words to help other children like Toby. Click here for details .