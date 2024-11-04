Coming up: developmental and health screenings for children in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Public Schools Early Learning Family Center is hosting a series of free developmental and health screenings for children aged 0 to 5, designed to assess and support early childhood development.

This initiative, which provides screenings for developmental, hearing, dental, and vision health, will be available to families in and around Great Falls at three upcoming events.

Developmental and health screenings for children in Great Falls

Early Childhood Coordinator Colette Getten emphasized the purpose of these screenings, saying, "By law, the school district is required to screen all children ages birth to five years old to see if they are developing comparable to other children their age."

Formerly known as "child find," these screenings now focus on identifying any developmental concerns early on, ensuring children receive necessary interventions before they start school.

The event will feature Developmental Screeners, Hearing Checks, Dental Health Checks, Vision Checks, and more.



The screenings provide an educator’s perspective on development. Getten explained, “When we screen the children for their development, we're looking at what experiences they've had that have helped them develop their readiness skills for education and school-based services.”

Due to the size of the Great Falls community and the transient nature of families moving in and out, the school district has scheduled three events throughout the year.

“If we have one in the fall, we typically have one in the winter and then again in the spring,” Getten said.

The screenings will be at:



The Children’s Museum at 22 Railroad Square on November 8th, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Malmstrom Air Force Base Youth Center at 7317 Goddard Dr. on February 7th, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Early Learning Family Center at 3300 3rd St NE on April 4th, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Parents are encouraged to reserve a spot by contacting the Great Falls Public Schools Early Learning Center, though walk-ins are also welcome.

Getten noted, "Most families take about an hour to make it through all of the stations with all the providers that we have on site."

These screenings represent a vital step in ensuring children are ready to thrive in their educational journey.

To reserve a spot, call 406-268-6400; walk-ins are also welcome.