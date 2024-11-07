Coming up: Downtown Christmas Stroll in Great Falls

The Downtown Christmas Stroll will be on Friday, December 6, 2024, from 5pm to 9pm in Great Falls.

Each year, an official Stroll button is created to highlight a chosen theme. This year's theme is "Holiday Luau,” created by Ellyse's Studio Arts.

The Christmas Stroll buttons are now on sale for $5 at the following places:



Candy Masterpiece (120 Central Avenue)

Club Cigar (208 Central Avenue)

Destination Downtown Great Falls (318 Central Avenue)

The Blue Rose (419 Central Avenue)

Kaufmans Menswear (411 Central Avenue)

Mighty Mo Brew Pub (412 Central Avenue)

Pizazz (403 Central Avenue)

Dragonfly Dry Goods (504 Central Avenue)

The Wild Hare

Inge's Fashions (600 Central Ave, #100)

City Bar (709 Central Ave)

My~Viola Floral Studio (716 Central Avenue)

First Interstate Bank (211 5th St N)

Fetch Pet Boutique (1408 3rd St NW)

The grand prize is a "Downtown Staycation," featuring a one-night stay at The Gibson, brunch at the Sip N’ Dip, lunch at Fire Pizza, dinner at Magpie, a gift card from The Newberry, and tokens from downtown businesses for drinks and ice cream.

Each button purchased is entered to win a prize provided by the following sponsors:

The Gibson Hotel, Sip 'n Dip Lounge, Fire Pizza, Magpie, The Newberry, Enbär, Annie’s Tap House, Club Cigar, Big Dipper Ice Cream, The Living Room Hair and Skin, Let's Play Games and Toys, Pizazz, Brush Crazy, Ferrins Furniture, Mighty Mo Brew Pub, Easterseals-Goodwill, Candy Masterpiece, Kaufmans Menswear Centre, Tracy's Family Diner, Dragonfly Dry Goods, Townsquare Media, Cassiopeia Books, Bighorn Outdoor Specialists, In Cahoots for Tea, Inge's Fashions, The Wild Hare, Studio Stiles, honey hippo. Play Café, Daydream Boutique, The Sun Spot, Firefly Salon and Spa, Hoglund's Western Wear, Hi-Line Climbing Center, The Blue Rose, Creativeleigh Digital, Great Falls High School, My~Viola Floral Studio, Pam Hansen Alfred - State Farm Insurance Agent, and City Bar.

The Downtown Great Falls Association is soliciting volunteers to help with the Parade of Lights on Saturday, November 30; and the Christmas Stroll on December 6.

Responsibilities include helping close streets, patrolling events, cleaning trash, and reopening the streets after the event.

Sign-up slots range from one to two hours, and two to six people are needed for each slot. The link to sign up to volunteer can be found here.

“It's just a fun time to be able to be a part of the event,” said Harley Severns, the marketing event coordinator for the Downtown Great Falls Association. “We wouldn't be able to have events like this and as grand as this without the help of people.”

