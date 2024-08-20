Coming up: 'Drool in the Pool' at Electric City Water Park

GREAT FALLS — The City of Great Falls Park & Recreation Department, working with the Great Falls Animal Shelter, will host the annual "Drool in the Pool" event on Saturday, September 7, 2024.

The event will be at the Electric City Water Park (100 River Drive South) from 11am until 2pm.

The City provided the following information in a news release:

What to Expect: "Drool in the Pool" is the ultimate dog-friendly pool party, where canines can splash, swim, and have a barking good time in a specially designated area of the Electric City Water Park. The event will feature a wide range of activities designed to entertain both pets and their human companions, including:



Water Activities: Let your dogs dive in and enjoy the cool water while showing off their best doggy paddles.

Land-Based Fun: Paw print painting, sniffing games, and more to keep all four-legged attendees entertained.

Educational Booths: Mini-education booths offering valuable information on pet care and welfare.

Vendor Fair: A variety of vendors offering pet-related products and services, including treats, toys, and more.

Note: The Splash Pad will not be operational during Drool in Pool

Admission: Cash or Credit Card, CC has 3% transaction fee



$6 per dog

$3 per human

Proof of current vaccinations is required for all dogs, including rabies, parvo, and distemper. Vaccination records can be presented in paper or digital form.

Vendors: Interested vendors are encouraged to register early to secure a spot at this popular event. Booth spaces are available for retail vendors, non-profits, rescue organizations, and food vendors. The event also provides a unique opportunity for businesses to sponsor booths, offering additional exposure. All participating vendors will receive logo recognition on the event website.

Vendor registration forms must be submitted no later than September 1, 2024, to guarantee participation. For more information or to request a vendor registration form, please contact the Great Falls Animal Shelter at 406-454-5768 or email jparchen@greatfallsmt.net.

