Coming up: "Drool In The Pool" in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — "Drool in the Pool," the annual event for dogs to splash around with their fellow puppers, is scheduled for Thursday, August 26, at the Electric City Water Park.

The event will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and costs $5 per dog. Great Falls Park & Recreation says it is for socialized dogs only, and that all dogs must have current proof of vaccinations.

Electric City Water Park hosts the event on the last day of the season so dogs can go for a dip without risk of dirtying the pool for the two-legged pool-goers.

The event allows dogs of all sizes to splash, swim, and frolic in the water as the water park officially closes the summer season.

Great Falls City aquatics supervisor Patrick King said, “It’s like a little doggy utopia. Close off the filters, let the dogs go wild and call it good."

People are not allowed in the water during the event.