Coming up: Electric City Crystal, Rock, and Bead Show (2023)

Montana ExpoPark will host the Electric City Crystal, Rock, and Bead Show in the Mercantile Building on June 9, 10, and 11, 2023.

In addition to crystals, rocks, and beads, there will also be geode cracking, fossils, jewelry, carvings, and more.

"Sneak Peek Early Bird" hours are Friday, June 9th from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 10th from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Sunday, June 11th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Admission is $5 a day; children 12 and under get in free (with adult supervision). For more information, click here.

Click here to see more upcoming events in and around Great Falls.



