Coming up - events calendar (through December 18)

If you're looking for things to do over the next several days, you have plenty of choices!

DECEMBER 12: Hip, hip, hooray! The reindeer are coming back to play at Scheels (Holiday Village Mall)! Join us Monday, December 12th, from 4pm until 7pm for one of the most (free!) magical events of the year!

Reindeer at Scheels

DECEMBER 15: Cascade County Law Clinic will host a “co-parenting orientation” forum about working with the other parent on a parenting plan. Speakers will include a judge, a mediator, and a therapist/educator. It will be from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Hoines Law Office at 401 Third Avenue North (lower level). For more information, call the Cascade County Law Clinic at 406-452-6269.

DECEMBER 15: Free play, snacks, crafts, and a special visit from Santa Claus during a Free Christmas Party at the Children's Museum of Montana . Runs from 9:30am until 5pm so toddlers can have the morning and us older kids get the afternoon until 5 pm. The museum is at 22 Railroad Square (behind the Civic Center in downtown Great Falls).

DECEMBER 15-18: Victory Church's Light Show Extravaganza is back! We are excited to host this nighttime spectacular from December 15th - 18th, from 6pm until 8pm. Come out and enjoy our drive-in light show with complimentary hot cocoa and popcorn. The church is at 3001 13th Street South.

DECEMBER 16 and 17: Check out decorated houses along Candy Cane Lane from 6pm-8:30pm starting at Jaycee Park (225 23rd Avenue NE). Join us for cocoa, a map of the registered decorated houses, and see Santa and Mrs. Claus. If you would like to register your decorated house, you must do it by December 9. Click here for more registration information. For more information about Candy Cane Lane, email GreatFallsCandyCaneLane@gmail.com, or click here for the website .

MTN News Candy Cane Lane

DECEMBER 17: Santa will be at Amy's Morning Perk inside the west-side North 40 from 1pm until 3pm! Cookies and milk while supplies last. Taking donations for toys for tots. Bring your camera! For more information, call Bernadette at 406-750-5262.

DECEMBER 17: The Sons Of Norway Lodsen Lodge will host a Bake Sale at 1314 7th Street South in Great Falls. Starting at 9 a.m. and going until it is gone! Scandinavian and other baked goodies. Frozen Viking meatballs will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Lodsen Lodge page on Facebook.

DECEMBER 17: The Great Falls Hilton Garden Inn will host Twas the Week Before Christmas Winter Solstice Art & Craft Show from 10am until 5pm. The hotel is at 2520 14th Street SW. We have a variety of Montana Artists and Crafters from around Montana for all of your Gift and Decorating needs. Santa will be there from 12:00 to 3:00 with photo opps available. Kids craft corner to keep the kiddos entertained while you shop or wait to visit with Santa! Come join the festivities at a beautiful Venue and support Montana Small Business! Free Admission! For more information, call 406-750-5566, or email solsticeartsandcraftshow@gmail.com

DECEMBER 18: Join us for the Music of Christmas at 4pm at the Mansfield Center! Gather with your family and friends to hear a message of hope told by children in the community. This free event will bring peace and joy into your heart during this Christmas season! For more information, contact themtgathering@gmail.com.